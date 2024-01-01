Tazewell County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 53% of Tazewell County residents in Illinois over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 29% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Tazewell County residents in Illinois will continue to need help paying for college. 3,639 men and 3,416 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,021 men 3,252 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Tazewell County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Tazewell County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Tazewell County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Tazewell County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Tazewell County residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Tazewell County residents. You can easily browse through all 458 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Tazewell County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Tazewell County?

Do I need to be a resident of Tazewell County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Tazewell County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Tazewell County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.