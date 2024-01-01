Floyd County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 38% of Floyd County residents in Indiana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 17% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Floyd County residents in Indiana will continue to need help paying for college. 2,228 men and 2,246 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,498 men 1,728 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Floyd County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Floyd County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Floyd County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Floyd County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Floyd County residents?

There are 978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 available to Floyd County residents. You can easily browse through all 978 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Floyd County?

978 scholarships worth $2,068,486.00 are available for college students in Floyd County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Floyd County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Floyd for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Floyd County?

978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 are available for high school seniors in Floyd County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Floyd County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Floyd County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Floyd County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.