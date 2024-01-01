Howard County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 45% of Howard County residents in Indiana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 21% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Howard County residents in Indiana will continue to need help paying for college. 2,380 men and 2,295 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,132 men 1,997 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Howard County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Howard County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Howard County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Howard County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Howard County residents?

There are 978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 available to Howard County residents. You can easily browse through all 978 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Howard County?

978 scholarships worth $2,068,486.00 are available for college students in Howard County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Howard County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Howard for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Howard County?

978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 are available for high school seniors in Howard County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Howard County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Howard County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Howard County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.