2024 Vigo County Scholarships

Vigo County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 62% of Vigo County residents in Indiana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Vigo County residents in Indiana will continue to need help paying for college. 2,957 men and 2,508 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 5,665 men 6,086 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Vigo County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Vigo County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Vigo County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Vigo County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Vigo County residents?

There are 978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 available to Vigo County residents. You can easily browse through all 978 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Vigo County?

978 scholarships worth $2,068,486.00 are available for college students in Vigo County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Vigo County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Vigo for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Vigo County?

978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 are available for high school seniors in Vigo County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Vigo County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Vigo County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Vigo County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Educational Leadership Graduate Fellowship
Sponsor:
Phi Delta Kappa International
Applicant must be a full-time graduate student in any field of education and a member in good standing of Phi Delta Kappa. Selection based upon written essay, transcript, recommendation, and involvement with Phi Delta Kappa.
Deadline:
June 30
$1,500.00
Oratorical Contest Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Indiana
Applicant must be a student under the age of 20, participate in local contests and must attend an Indiana high school. Speech must be on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution.
Deadline:
December 21
$1,550.00
Harold E. Ennes/Robert Greenberg Scholarship
Sponsor:
Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE)
Applicant must have a career interest in the technical aspects of broadcasting and must be recommended by two members of the SBE. Preference is given to SBE members and applicants who are employed at least part-time in broadcast engineering. Recipient must submit 400- to 500-word technical paper on broadcast engineering topic...
Deadline:
July 1
$1,000.00
Ben Franklin Scholarship
Sponsor:
Franklin College
Applicant must rank top 10 percent of high school class with a minimum combined SAT score of 1860 or composite ACT score of 28.
Deadline:
December 1
-
Distinguished Dean's Scholarship
Sponsor:
Franklin College
Applicant must be an entering student who ranked in the top fifth of their graduating class and has a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1600 (composite ACT score of 25).
Deadline:
January 15
$12,000.00
Hutton Honors College Scholarship
Sponsor:
Indiana University Bloomington
Applicant must rank in the upper 10 percent of their graduating class, have a minimum combined SAT score of 1300 and/or a composite ACT score of 30, in addition to being admitted to the university by December 1 of their high school senior year. Selection for scholarship is based upon standardized...
Deadline:
December 1
$6,000.00
Dean's Scholarship
Sponsor:
Franklin College
Applicant must be in top twenty percent of high school class. SAT of 1700 or higher and ACT 25 or higher. Limited
Deadline:
None
-
Academic Excellence Scholarship
Sponsor:
Franklin College
Applicant must be have an SAT Reasoning score of 1530 or higher (ACT of 22 or higher).
Deadline:
December 1
$8,000.00
Achievement Award
Sponsor:
Franklin College
Applicant must be in the top fifty percent of high school class. SAT of 1350 or higher and ACT of 19 or higher, limited.
Deadline:
None
$6,500.00
Faculty Scholarship
Sponsor:
Taylor University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student with a minimum 3.4 high school GPA and a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 1150 (composite ACT score of 25).
Deadline:
April 1
$6,000.00
Chancellor Scholarship
Sponsor:
Oakland City University
Applicant must be a incoming freshman and Valedictorian of graduating class with a minimum 3.8 GPA and SAT score of 1900 (33 ACT).
Deadline:
None
-
General Baptist Grant
Sponsor:
Oakland City University
Applicant who are incoming freshman, transfer. Parent or legal guardian must be a member of the General Baptist Church.
Deadline:
None
-
Music Scholarship
Sponsor:
Oakland City University
Awarded to incoming freshmen or transfers who maintains a minimum 2.5 GPA. Audition required.
Deadline:
None
-
