Pike County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 25% of Pike County residents in Kentucky over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 18% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Pike County residents in Kentucky will continue to need help paying for college. 1,853 men and 1,496 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,064 men 1,124 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Pike County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Pike County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Pike County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Pike County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pike County residents?

There are 169 scholarships totaling $630,857.00 available to Pike County residents.

169 scholarships worth $630,857.00 are available for college students in Pike County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Pike County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Pike for more options.

169 scholarships totaling $630,857.00 are available for high school seniors in Pike County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Pike County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Pike County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.