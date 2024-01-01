Pulaski County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 23% of Pulaski County residents in Kentucky over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Pulaski County residents in Kentucky will continue to need help paying for college. 1,554 men and 1,576 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 918 men 1,748 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Pulaski County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Pulaski County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Pulaski County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Pulaski County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pulaski County residents?

There are 169 scholarships totaling $630,857.00 available to Pulaski County residents. You can easily browse through all 169 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Pulaski County?

169 scholarships worth $630,857.00 are available for college students in Pulaski County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Pulaski County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Pulaski for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Pulaski County?

169 scholarships totaling $630,857.00 are available for high school seniors in Pulaski County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Pulaski County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Pulaski County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Pulaski County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.