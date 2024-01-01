Allegany County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 32% of Allegany County residents in Maryland over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 20% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Allegany County residents in Maryland will continue to need help paying for college. 1,985 men and 1,836 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,342 men 3,468 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Allegany County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Allegany County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Allegany County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Allegany County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Allegany County residents?

There are 513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 available to Allegany County residents. You can easily browse through all 513 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Allegany County?

513 scholarships worth $1,719,325.00 are available for college students in Allegany County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Allegany County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Allegany for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Allegany County?

513 scholarships totaling $1,719,325.00 are available for high school seniors in Allegany County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Allegany County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Allegany County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Allegany County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.