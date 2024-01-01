Jackson County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 59% of Jackson County residents in Michigan over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 39% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Jackson County residents in Michigan will continue to need help paying for college. 5,396 men and 4,589 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,660 men 4,890 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Jackson County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Jackson County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Jackson County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Jackson County residents.

Do I need to be a resident of Jackson County to apply to these scholarships?

The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Jackson County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Jackson County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.