Lenawee County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 43% of Lenawee County residents in Michigan over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 24% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lenawee County residents in Michigan will continue to need help paying for college. 3,265 men and 3,176 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,097 men 2,962 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lenawee County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lenawee County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lenawee County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lenawee County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lenawee County residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Lenawee County residents. You can easily browse through all 449 scholarships below.

449 scholarships worth $1,633,815.00 are available for college students in Lenawee County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Lenawee County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Lenawee for more options.

449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 are available for high school seniors in Lenawee County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lenawee County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lenawee County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.