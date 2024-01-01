Sign Up
2024 Muskegon County Scholarships

Muskegon County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 63% of Muskegon County residents in Michigan over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 41% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Muskegon County residents in Michigan will continue to need help paying for college. 5,776 men and 5,093 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,501 men 4,953 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Muskegon County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Muskegon County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Muskegon County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Muskegon County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Muskegon County residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Muskegon County residents. You can easily browse through all 449 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Muskegon County?

449 scholarships worth $1,633,815.00 are available for college students in Muskegon County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Muskegon County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Muskegon for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Muskegon County?

449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 are available for high school seniors in Muskegon County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Muskegon County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Muskegon County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Muskegon County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Oratorical Speech Scholarship Contest
Sponsor:
American Legion - Michigan
Applicant must be a finalist in the oratorical contest.
Deadline:
First Week of January
$1,500.00
Sarah Bradley Tyson Memorial Fellowship
Sponsor:
Woman's National Farm and Garden Association
Applicant must be a woman who is properly qualified and has proven ability by several years experience. Awards are made in recognition of leadership in cooperative extension work and initiative in scientific research. Applicant must submit a letter of application, plan of study, testimonials of character, ability, personality, small recent photograph,...
Deadline:
January 20
-
Recognition of Excellence Scholarship
Sponsor:
Eastern Michigan University
Applicant must be a new transfer or continuing student with a minimum 3.5 GPA and at least 30 transferable credit hours.
Deadline:
June 1
-
Regents Scholarship
Sponsor:
Eastern Michigan University
Applicant must be a new transfer or continuing student with a minimum 3.7 GPA and at least 30 credit hours.
Deadline:
June 1
$3,000.00
Geographic Region Award
Sponsor:
Oakland University
Applicant must be an entering freshman who is residing in Michigan counties outside of Macomb, Oakland, or Wayne who wish to live on campus. Minimum 3.0 GPA required. Recipients of award are required to live in university housing for their first two years.
Deadline:
March 31
$2,000.00
Anibal Excellence Scholarship
Sponsor:
Oakland University
Applicant must be an entering freshman with a minimum high school GPA between 3.2 and 3.39 and a minimum composite ACT score of 22 or have a minimum 3.4 GPA and minimum composite ACT score of 22.
Deadline:
March 31
$1,500.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Oakland University
Applicant must be an entering freshman with a minimum 3.9 high school GPA and minimum composite ACT score of 31.
Deadline:
March 31
-
Distinguished Scholar Award
Sponsor:
Oakland University
Applicant must be an entering freshman with a minimum high school GPA between 3.8 and 3.89 and a minimum composite ACT score of 27 or have a minimum 3.9 GPA and minimum composite ACT score between 27 and 30.
Deadline:
March 31
$5,000.00
Academic Opportunity Scholarship
Sponsor:
Ferris State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be a Michigan resident.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
Founder's Scholarship
Sponsor:
Ferris State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.9 GPA and minimum composite ACT score of 31 to compete in the Honor's Invitational.
Deadline:
January 10
$8,700.00
Transfer Scholarships
Sponsor:
Ferris State University
Applicant must have at least 24 transfer hours and a minimum 3.3 GPA.
Deadline:
January 10
$4,000.00
William J. Adams, Jr. and Marijane E. Adams Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers
Applicant must have a declared major in biological or agricultural engineering accredited by ABET or CEAB in the United States or Canada and have completed at least one year of undergraduate study and have at least one year of undergraduate study remaining from the time of application. Applicant must have a...
Deadline:
March 15
$1,000.00
National Scholars Program
Sponsor:
Eastern Michigan University
Applicant must not be a resident of Michigan or Ohio.
Deadline:
June 1
-
