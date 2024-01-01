Muskegon County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 63% of Muskegon County residents in Michigan over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 41% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Muskegon County residents in Michigan will continue to need help paying for college. 5,776 men and 5,093 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,501 men 4,953 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Muskegon County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Muskegon County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Muskegon County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Muskegon County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Muskegon County residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Muskegon County residents. You can easily browse through all 449 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Muskegon County?

449 scholarships worth $1,633,815.00 are available for college students in Muskegon County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Muskegon County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Muskegon for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Muskegon County?

449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 are available for high school seniors in Muskegon County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Muskegon County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Muskegon County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Muskegon County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.