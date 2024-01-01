St. Joseph County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 18% of St. Joseph County residents in Michigan over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that St. Joseph County residents in Michigan will continue to need help paying for college. 2,189 men and 1,600 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 828 men 1,473 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to St. Joseph County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. St. Joseph County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to St. Joseph County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for St. Joseph County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for St. Joseph County residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to St. Joseph County residents. You can easily browse through all 449 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in St. Joseph County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in St. Joseph County?

Do I need to be a resident of St. Joseph County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for St. Joseph County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to St. Joseph County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.