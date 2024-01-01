Rice County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 38% of Rice County residents in Minnesota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Rice County residents in Minnesota will continue to need help paying for college. 1,933 men and 1,664 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,532 men 3,643 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Rice County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Rice County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Rice County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Rice County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Rice County residents?

There are 339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 available to Rice County residents. You can easily browse through all 339 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Rice County?

339 scholarships worth $2,071,049.00 are available for college students in Rice County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Rice County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Rice for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Rice County?

339 scholarships totaling $2,071,049.00 are available for high school seniors in Rice County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Rice County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Rice County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Rice County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.