Cattaraugus County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 43% of Cattaraugus County residents in New York over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cattaraugus County residents in New York will continue to need help paying for college. 2,295 men and 2,204 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,933 men 2,579 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cattaraugus County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cattaraugus County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cattaraugus County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cattaraugus County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cattaraugus County residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to Cattaraugus County residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Cattaraugus County?

1508 scholarships worth $5,941,558.00 are available for college students in Cattaraugus County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Cattaraugus County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Cattaraugus for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Cattaraugus County?

1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 are available for high school seniors in Cattaraugus County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Cattaraugus County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cattaraugus County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cattaraugus County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.