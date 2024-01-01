Sign Up
2024 Rowan County Scholarships

Rowan County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 40% of Rowan County residents in North Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 31% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Rowan County residents in North Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 3,683 men and 4,161 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,924 men 3,602 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Rowan County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Rowan County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Rowan County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Rowan County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Rowan County residents?

There are 346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 available to Rowan County residents. You can easily browse through all 346 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Rowan County?

346 scholarships worth $818,493.00 are available for college students in Rowan County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Rowan County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Rowan for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Rowan County?

346 scholarships totaling $818,493.00 are available for high school seniors in Rowan County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Rowan County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Rowan County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Rowan County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Scholarship for Children of Disabled, Deceased, Combat and POW/MIA Veterans
Sponsor:
North Carolina Division of Veterans Affairs
Applicant must be the child of a deceased, disabled, or combat veteran or veteran listed as a POW/MIA. The veteran must have been a legal resident of North Carolina at the time of entry into service, or the child must have been born in North Carolina and resided there continuously since...
Deadline:
Open
$4,500.00
Mary Morrow/Edna Richards Scholarship
Sponsor:
North Carolina Association of Educators
Applicant must be a North Carolina resident enrolled in a teacher-education program. Applicant must be in their junior year of college and be willing to teach in the public schools of North Carolina for a minimum of two years following graduation.
Deadline:
January 30
$1,000.00
Angier B. Duke Scholarship
Sponsor:
Duke University
Applicant must have high academic qualifications as determined by the A.B. Duke Selection Committee. Scholarship is awarded at the time of admission, no first time awards are made to upperclassmen.
Deadline:
None
-
Merit Awards Program
Sponsor:
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Applicant must have a minimum 3.5 GPA and a combined SAT score of 1200 on the critical reading and math sections (ACT composite score of 26 or higher).
Deadline:
January 2
-
Second Marine Division Association Memorial Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Second Marine Division Association
Applicant must be the unmarried child or grandchild of a person who served in the Second Marine Division or a unit attached to the Second Marine Division. Family income is not to exceed $75,000 yearly.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,200.00
Board of Governors Dental Scholarship
Sponsor:
North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority
Applicant must be a North Carolina resident, be accepted at the UNC School of Dentistry, demonstrate financial need, and intend to practice dentistry in North Carolina. Minorities are encouraged to apply.
Deadline:
May
-
Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarship
Sponsor:
North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority
Applicant must be a resident of one of the following North Carolina counties: Alamance, Bertie, Caswell, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Orange, Person, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Swain, or Warren. Selection is based upon academic standing, character, leadership, financial need, and applicant's willingness to prepare for a career as a well-informed citizen. Two...
Deadline:
February
$6,000.00
North Carolina Bar Association Scholarship
Sponsor:
North Carolina Bar Association
Applicant must be the child or step-child (under the age of 27) of a slain or permanently disabled North Carolina law enforcement officer. Selection is based upon financial need and merit. Award amount varies as it is based on many factors, including the amount available for awards, the number of applicants,...
Deadline:
April 1
-
Sigma Xi Grant-in-Aid of Research
Sponsor:
Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Society
Applicant must be an undergraduate or graduate student. Funds may used to support scientific investigation in any field.
Deadline:
October 15, March 15
$5,000.00
Phi Theta Kappa Honors Scholarship
Sponsor:
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Applicant must have been at a two-year college.
Deadline:
July 1
$1,500.00
Reginaldo Howard Scholarship
Sponsor:
Duke University
Applicant must be African-American. Selection is based upon academic and extracurricular activities. Scholarship is awarded at the time of admission, no first time awards are made to upperclassmen.
Deadline:
None
-
Honors Scholarship
Sponsor:
Mount Olive College
Applicant must have a minimum high school GPA of 3.75 and be participating in an honors curriculum.
Deadline:
None
$6,000.00
Leaders Scholarship
Sponsor:
Mount Olive College
Applicant must have a minimum high school GPA of 2.8 and a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 920 (composite ACT score of 19).
Deadline:
None
$3,000.00
