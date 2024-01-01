Pottawatomie County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of Pottawatomie County residents in Oklahoma over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Pottawatomie County residents in Oklahoma will continue to need help paying for college. 2,082 men and 1,963 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,964 men 2,442 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Pottawatomie County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Pottawatomie County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Pottawatomie County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Pottawatomie County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pottawatomie County residents?

There are 393 scholarships totaling $1,007,365.00 available to Pottawatomie County residents. You can easily browse through all 393 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Pottawatomie County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Pottawatomie County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Pottawatomie County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.