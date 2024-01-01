Umatilla County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 26% of Umatilla County residents in Oregon over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 14% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Umatilla County residents in Oregon will continue to need help paying for college. 2,531 men and 2,176 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 922 men 1,549 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Umatilla County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Umatilla County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Umatilla County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Umatilla County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Umatilla County residents?

There are 502 scholarships totaling $3,660,075.00 available to Umatilla County residents. You can easily browse through all 502 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Umatilla County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Umatilla County?

Do I need to be a resident of Umatilla County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Umatilla County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Umatilla County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.