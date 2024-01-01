Pickens County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 65% of Pickens County residents in South Carolina over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 22% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Pickens County residents in South Carolina will continue to need help paying for college. 2,639 men and 2,629 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,445 men 7,795 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Pickens County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Pickens County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Pickens County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Pickens County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pickens County residents?

There are 220 scholarships totaling $597,825.00 available to Pickens County residents. You can easily browse through all 220 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Pickens County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Pickens County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Pickens County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.