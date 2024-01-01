Bradley County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 48% of Bradley County residents in Tennessee over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 20% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Bradley County residents in Tennessee will continue to need help paying for college. 2,483 men and 1,989 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,274 men 3,924 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Bradley County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Bradley County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Bradley County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Bradley County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bradley County residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Bradley County residents. You can easily browse through all 364 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Bradley County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Bradley County?

Do I need to be a resident of Bradley County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Bradley County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Bradley County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.