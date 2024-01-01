Wilson County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 47% of Wilson County residents in Tennessee over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 25% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Wilson County residents in Tennessee will continue to need help paying for college. 3,129 men and 3,334 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,323 men 2,252 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Wilson County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Wilson County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Wilson County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Wilson County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Wilson County residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Wilson County residents. You can easily browse through all 364 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Wilson County?

364 scholarships worth $1,555,302.00 are available for college students in Wilson County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Wilson County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Wilson for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Wilson County?

364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 are available for high school seniors in Wilson County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Wilson County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Wilson County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Wilson County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.