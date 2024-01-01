Comal County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 73% of Comal County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 18% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Comal County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 3,278 men and 2,915 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,560 men 1,931 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Comal County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Comal County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Comal County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Comal County residents.

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Comal County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Comal County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Comal County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.