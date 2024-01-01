Denton residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Denton residents is $52,164.00, and 22.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Denton, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

38.1% of Denton residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.3% have a high school degree but no more and 10.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.7% have at least some college education, 23.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 14.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Denton residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.6% of people living in Denton, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 24.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Denton.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Denton, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to Denton residents.

Are these scholarships available for Denton high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Denton can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Denton?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Denton can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.