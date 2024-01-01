The Woodlands residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for The Woodlands residents is $115,083.00, and 55.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of The Woodlands, TX more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

62.6% of The Woodlands residents have a college degree or higher, while 11.5% have a high school degree but no more and 2.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 23.3% have at least some college education, 37.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 25.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of The Woodlands residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.2% of people living in The Woodlands, TX are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 8.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in The Woodlands.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for The Woodlands, TX residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to The Woodlands residents.

Are these scholarships available for The Woodlands high school students?

Yes, all high school students in The Woodlands can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in The Woodlands?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in The Woodlands can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.