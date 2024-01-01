San Patricio County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 16% of San Patricio County residents in Texas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that San Patricio County residents in Texas will continue to need help paying for college. 2,339 men and 2,237 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,021 men 1,711 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to San Patricio County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. San Patricio County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to San Patricio County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for San Patricio County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for San Patricio County residents?

There are 651 scholarships totaling $2,573,197.00 available to San Patricio County residents. You can easily browse through all 651 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in San Patricio County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in San Patricio County?

Do I need to be a resident of San Patricio County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for San Patricio County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to San Patricio County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.