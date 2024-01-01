Suffolk County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 44% of Suffolk County residents in Virginia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Suffolk County residents in Virginia will continue to need help paying for college. 2,187 men and 2,289 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,183 men 2,058 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Suffolk County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Suffolk County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Suffolk County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Suffolk County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Suffolk County residents?

There are 422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 available to Suffolk County residents. You can easily browse through all 422 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Suffolk County?

422 scholarships worth $1,585,364.00 are available for college students in Suffolk County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Suffolk County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Suffolk for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Suffolk County?

422 scholarships totaling $1,585,364.00 are available for high school seniors in Suffolk County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Suffolk County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Suffolk County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Suffolk County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.