Chelan County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 38% of Chelan County residents in Washington over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Chelan County residents in Washington will continue to need help paying for college. 2,313 men and 2,199 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 656 men 1,409 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Chelan County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Chelan County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Chelan County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Chelan County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Chelan County residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Chelan County residents. You can easily browse through all 478 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Chelan County?

478 scholarships worth $1,051,058.00 are available for college students in Chelan County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Chelan County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Chelan for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Chelan County?

478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 are available for high school seniors in Chelan County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Chelan County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Chelan County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Chelan County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.