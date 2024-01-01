Clallam County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 49% of Clallam County residents in Washington over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 14% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Clallam County residents in Washington will continue to need help paying for college. 2,217 men and 1,622 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 954 men 1,673 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Clallam County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Clallam County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Clallam County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Clallam County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Clallam County residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Clallam County residents. You can easily browse through all 478 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Clallam County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Clallam County?

Do I need to be a resident of Clallam County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Clallam County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Clallam County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.