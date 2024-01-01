Cowlitz County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 30% of Cowlitz County residents in Washington over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 20% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cowlitz County residents in Washington will continue to need help paying for college. 3,119 men and 2,833 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,935 men 2,601 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cowlitz County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cowlitz County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cowlitz County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cowlitz County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cowlitz County residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Cowlitz County residents. You can easily browse through all 478 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Cowlitz County?

478 scholarships worth $1,051,058.00 are available for college students in Cowlitz County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Cowlitz County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Cowlitz for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Cowlitz County?

478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 are available for high school seniors in Cowlitz County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Cowlitz County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cowlitz County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cowlitz County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.