Grant County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 20% of Grant County residents in Washington over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 14% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Grant County residents in Washington will continue to need help paying for college. 3,272 men and 2,918 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 959 men 1,653 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Grant County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Grant County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Grant County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Grant County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Grant County residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Grant County residents. You can easily browse through all 478 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Grant County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Grant County?

Do I need to be a resident of Grant County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Grant County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Grant County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.