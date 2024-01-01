Island County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 61% of Island County residents in Washington over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 14% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Island County residents in Washington will continue to need help paying for college. 2,207 men and 2,024 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,300 men 2,076 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Island County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Island County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Island County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Island County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Island County residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Island County residents. You can easily browse through all 478 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Island County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Island County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Island County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.