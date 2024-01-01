Sign Up
2024 Ozaukee County Scholarships

Ozaukee County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 85% of Ozaukee County residents in Wisconsin over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 13% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Ozaukee County residents in Wisconsin will continue to need help paying for college. 2,911 men and 2,450 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,909 men 2,457 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Ozaukee County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Ozaukee County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Ozaukee County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Ozaukee County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Ozaukee County residents?

There are 260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 available to Ozaukee County residents. You can easily browse through all 260 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Ozaukee County?

260 scholarships worth $814,008.00 are available for college students in Ozaukee County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Ozaukee County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Ozaukee for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Ozaukee County?

260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 are available for high school seniors in Ozaukee County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Ozaukee County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Ozaukee County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Ozaukee County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Alice E. Smith Fellowship
Sponsor:
Wisconsin Historical Society
Applicant must be a professional or nonprofessional writer, academic, or independent scholars. Cover sheet, resume, and completed book proposal (see link to book proposal form) are required to be submitted. Applications are accepted year round.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Merit and Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion Auxiliary - Department of Wisconsin
Applicant must be a Wisconsin resident who enrolled at an accredited school and is the child, wife, or widow of a veteran, granddaughters and great-granddaughters of veterans are eligible if they are American Legion Auxiliary members. Minimum 3.2 GPA and financial need required.
Deadline:
March 15
$1,000.00
State President's Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion Auxiliary - Department of Wisconsin
Applicant must be a Wisconsin resident who enrolled at an accredited school and is the child, wife, or widow of a veteran, granddaughters and great-granddaughters of veterans are eligible if they are American Legion Auxiliary members. Minimum 3.2 GPA and financial need required.
Deadline:
March 15
$1,000.00
Child Welfare Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion Auxiliary - Department of Wisconsin
Applicant must be a Wisconsin resident who enrolled at an accredited school and is the child, wife, or widow of a veteran, granddaughters and great-granddaughters of veterans are eligible if they are American Legion Auxiliary members. Minimum 3.2 GPA and financial need required.
Deadline:
March 15
$1,000.00
Van Dyke Award
Sponsor:
Saint Norbert College
Applicant must be a full-time student to recognize quality academic preparation with participation in high school activities, community service projects and leadership roles.
Deadline:
None
$5,500.00
Amy Louise Hunter Fellowship
Sponsor:
Wisconsin Historical Society
Application, supplemental materials, or book manuscript eligible for publication by the State Historical Society of Wisconsin Press are required to be submitted. Applicant is encouraged to discuss his or her project with the editorial director prior to submission.
Deadline:
Open
$2,000.00
Kohler Co. College Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kohler Company
Applicant must be an employee or the child of an employee of Kohler Co. (or U.S. or Canadian subsidiary).
Deadline:
February 15
$3,500.00
Legacy Scholarship
Sponsor:
Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)
Applicant must be a full-time incoming freshman student with a parent or grandparent who is an alumnus of MSOE. Indication of alumni relation must be indicated on the admission application.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Sau-Wing Lam Music Scholarship
Sponsor:
Beloit College
Applicant must demonstrate talent with bowed string instruments. Selection is based upon recorded audition and recommendations by music instructors. Recipient agrees to participate in at least one performing ensemble during the year.
Deadline:
January 15
$5,000.00
Marjorie Brown Leff Music Scholarship
Sponsor:
Beloit College
Applicant must demonstrate talent in vocal or instrumental music, keyboard performance, or music composition. Selection is based upon audition and recommendations by music instructors. Recipient must agree to participate in one performing arts ensemble each semester.
Deadline:
January 15
$5,000.00
Rotary Overseas/American Field Service/Youth for Understanding Scholarship
Sponsor:
Beloit College
Applicants must be returning from a substantial overseas experience. Minimum 3.0 GPA and 500-word essay discussing their international experience are required.
Deadline:
January 15
$5,000.00
Warch Scholarship
Sponsor:
Lawrence University
Selection based up on high school record, recommendations, and extracurricular achievements.
Deadline:
January 15
$18,000.00
Conservatory Scholarship
Sponsor:
Lawrence University
Selection based upon musical talent, audition with faculty, and assessed potential in composition or musical education.
Deadline:
January 15
$18,000.00
