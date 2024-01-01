Portage County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 35% of Portage County residents in Wisconsin over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 14% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Portage County residents in Wisconsin will continue to need help paying for college. 1,883 men and 1,617 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,938 men 5,580 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Portage County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Portage County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Portage County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Portage County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Portage County residents?

There are 260 scholarships totaling $814,008.00 available to Portage County residents. You can easily browse through all 260 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Portage County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Portage County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Portage County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.