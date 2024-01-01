Will you get into Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott.
For a more detailed breakdown of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.68
Is your high school GPA good enough for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
-
Will I get into Embry Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott