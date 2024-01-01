Providing visual, video content that's authentic & student-driven... allowing our guides to feel ownership again of the story of Hampshire; and, hopefully, allowing prospective visitors the chance to at least see parts of the college we couldn't offer during our lockdown. Michael Montogmery Associate Director of Admissions

It has helped us increase our video output without having to hire production teams. We are able to add a variety of videos to our website and also to our other platforms which is especially helpful when prospective students aren't able to come to campus to meet us. Lauren Spagnoletti Marketing Manager

Customer service has been great...Allows us to have quality videos about our campus that are done by students in their own words. This is a message how the student feels about campus and through their eyes. These are the most powerful messages prospective students can receive. Juan Perez Director of Admissions