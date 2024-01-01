Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

our 3-Phase Video Recruitment Strategy turns viewers into enrollments!

Schedule a Demo

What We Do

Video Creation

High-touch, high-tech end-to-end service to scale the creation of student driven videos that capture the essence of a campus and community for prospective students

Schedule a Demo

Video Management

Software platform to sort, categorize and tag content and easily create playlists to put the right content in front of the right student at the right time. Seamlessly integrate videos, playlists, and virtual immersions with your website, email, and social campaigns
Schedule a Demo

Engaged Student Leads

Syndicate your videos across CampusReel, your website, and our partner network of 12 college search engines aggregating prospective student leads no matter where they search for you

Schedule a Demo

Partnering With Leading Institutions

Don’t Take Just Our Word

Providing visual, video content that's authentic & student-driven... allowing our guides to feel ownership again of the story of Hampshire; and, hopefully, allowing prospective visitors the chance to at least see parts of the college we couldn't offer during our lockdown.

Michael Montogmery Associate Director of Admissions

It has helped us increase our video output without having to hire production teams. We are able to add a variety of videos to our website and also to our other platforms which is especially helpful when prospective students aren't able to come to campus to meet us.

Lauren Spagnoletti Marketing Manager

Customer service has been great...Allows us to have quality videos about our campus that are done by students in their own words. This is a message how the student feels about campus and through their eyes. These are the most powerful messages prospective students can receive.

Juan Perez Director of Admissions

The platforms that the videos have made it to is the biggest benefit for us. Being able to put up content in front of someone without them having to specifically go looking for it is a big boost.

Ian Capozzoli Admissions Counselor

Get In Touch With Us

Looking to learn more about how CampusReel can further your admissions and marketing goals?

Schedule a Demo
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved