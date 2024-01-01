Most transfer students change schools due to three types of variables: social, geographic and academic.

Social variables can include disliking your roommates, having trouble making friends, embarrassing yourself at a party, etc. If this sounds like you, I encourage you to think about how the environment at a new school will impact these variables.

Bear in mind that if your primary reason for transferring colleges is a social factor, many of these factors persist on other college campuses...

You cannot escape peer pressure or drugs, for instance - they are elements of virtually every college experience. However, if you are currently at a small school and don’t get along with your peers, then moving to a big school may very well help you find a better circle of friends.

Geographic and academic reasons for transferring are much more straightforward.

Need chances at a college?