Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
Register for $15,000 in scholarships when you create a CampusReel account
Register Now
Our Tools
High School GPA Calculator
College GPA Calculator
College Acceptance Calculator
Free High School GPA Calculator
Semester 1
...
Duplicate Delete
...
Duplicate Delete
...
Duplicate Delete
Add Course
Semester 1 GPA: 00.00
Add Semester
Your College GPA
00.00
Can you get into your dream school?
Calculate Admissions Odds
Register for $15,000 in scholarships when you create a CampusReel account
Register Now

This free high school GPA calculator allows you to easily calculate your grade point average, without requiring sign up or registration. Current high school students can use the calculator to determine both weighted and unweighted GPA, as well as cumulative GPA.

Does your high school GPA matter?

High school can be a very stressful time for many students. On top of your gpa and normal courseload, you also have the SAT or ACT to prepare for. The short answer is yes, your high school GPA will matter and impact the colleges you can apply and get into. However, different parts of your high school GPA are considered differently. For example, if your GPA for freshman year was 2.8 but your GPA for junior year is 3.5, even though you average high school GPA would be 3.15, colleges will be impressed that your high school GPA is trending upward - you are improving as a student!

Therefore, high school freshman should not be overly concerned by their high school GPA (unless they want to go to Harvard or a super competitive school). Sophomores should begin taking their high school GPA seriously in the last semester of the year, and juniors and seniors should be heavily focused on it.

Follow the below steps to accurately calculate your High School GPA.

Step 1: Your high school GPA is calculated by adding up all the grade points you have earned, and dividing by the total amount of credit hours earned.

Step 2: The chart below demonstrates how each letter grade corresponds to a certain grade point. The calculator above automatically converts each letter grade into grade points for your convenience.

Step 3: Credit hours vary from class to class. For example, a normal class at your high school may be worth 4 credits, while a part-time class is worth 2 credits. This means the part-time class will have less of an effect on your high school GPA than the full-time class.

Step 4: Enter a letter grade for each class you want to include in your calculation, the classes corresponding number of credits.

Step 5: Submit the classes and credits to automatically generate your GPA.

Are you a college student? Check out our college GPA calculator

Are you a high school student? Check out our middle school GPA calculator

Check your chance of acceptance for any university with your GPA.
Calculate Your College Chances
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved