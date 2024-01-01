This free high school GPA calculator allows you to easily calculate your grade point average, without requiring sign up or registration. Current high school students can use the calculator to determine both weighted and unweighted GPA, as well as cumulative GPA.

Does your high school GPA matter?

High school can be a very stressful time for many students. On top of your gpa and normal courseload, you also have the SAT or ACT to prepare for. The short answer is yes, your high school GPA will matter and impact the colleges you can apply and get into. However, different parts of your high school GPA are considered differently. For example, if your GPA for freshman year was 2.8 but your GPA for junior year is 3.5, even though you average high school GPA would be 3.15, colleges will be impressed that your high school GPA is trending upward - you are improving as a student!

Therefore, high school freshman should not be overly concerned by their high school GPA (unless they want to go to Harvard or a super competitive school). Sophomores should begin taking their high school GPA seriously in the last semester of the year, and juniors and seniors should be heavily focused on it.

Follow the below steps to accurately calculate your High School GPA.

Step 1: Your high school GPA is calculated by adding up all the grade points you have earned, and dividing by the total amount of credit hours earned.

Step 2: The chart below demonstrates how each letter grade corresponds to a certain grade point. The calculator above automatically converts each letter grade into grade points for your convenience.

Step 3: Credit hours vary from class to class. For example, a normal class at your high school may be worth 4 credits, while a part-time class is worth 2 credits. This means the part-time class will have less of an effect on your high school GPA than the full-time class.

Step 4: Enter a letter grade for each class you want to include in your calculation, the classes corresponding number of credits.

Step 5: Submit the classes and credits to automatically generate your GPA.

