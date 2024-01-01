CampusReel’s college acceptance and admissions calculator uses up-to-date acceptance and enrollment numbers, GPAs and test scores to accurately predict your likelihood of acceptance at more than 2,000 colleges across the country. We’d like to emphasize that the results of this calculator, and any other admissions prediction tool, should be taken with a grain of salt - these types of tools solely rely on concrete numbers and data, which only makes up a fraction of your college application. We cannot take into account the strength of your extracurriculars, interview skills, teacher recommendations and other criteria that factor into a college’s admission decision.

In spite of the data drawbacks mentioned above, this college admissions calculator does a stellar job at helping you to understand your competitiveness for acceptance at a college given your academic performance. In general, the predictor can help determine if a school is a far reach, reach, possible or safety school for free.

To calculate your chance of acceptance, enter your GPA and SAT or ACT scores into the tool. You do not need to provide both SAT and ACT, so select whichever test you did best in. In you use the calculator from this main page, the resulting output will be a table containing your chance of acceptance at every college in the country, sorted alphabetically. These columns are sortable by school name and probability.

To calculate your chances at a specific college, type the school name in the dropdown menu either on this page or the results page.