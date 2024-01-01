CampusReel Privacy Policy

Last Updated: February 18, 2020

Because your privacy is a priority for Vision Inc. (“ CampusReel ”), we want you to be familiar with how we collect, use, and disclose information relating to you, your computer, or your device, and that enable your identification (the “ Personal Information ”). This Privacy Policy describes our practices with information that we (or our service providers) collect through our websites, smartphone applications, tablet applications, and other network-connected products and services (collectively, the “ Platform ”). This Privacy Policy only addresses information collected directly through or from our Platform – it does not address or govern any information-gathering, use, or dissemination practices related to information collected from you other than directly through or from the Platform, such as from telephone, facsimile, postal mail, personal delivery, or other or additional offline means or media.

By providing Personal Information to CampusReel or by using the Platform, you agree to the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy.

If you have any questions concerning this Privacy Policy or wish to exercise your rights as described in this Privacy Policy, please email us at rcarroll@campusreel.org.

1. INFORMATION COLLECTION

a. Information You Provide

Some elements of the Platform may ask you to submit Personal Information in order for you to benefit from the specified features or to participate in a particular activity. For example, we may request Personal Information from you when you create an account. You will be informed what information is required to utilize these features of the Platform, and what information is optional. Certain aspects of the Platform may allow you to post or otherwise submit photos, videos, graphics, information, comments, and other content to publicly available sections of the Platform. Upon submission, all such content may become publicly available and may be viewed, read, collected, or used by others outside of our control.

We may combine the information you submit through the Platform with other information we have collected from you, whether on- or offline. We may also combine it with information we receive about you from other sources, including publicly available information sources (such as publicly available social media profiles) as well as our service partners and data licensors, all subject to applicable laws.

b. Certain Demographic and Educational Information

Unless we specifically request or invite it, we ask that you not send or otherwise disclose to us your racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religion or other beliefs, health, criminal background, or trade union membership. We also ask that you not send or otherwise disclose to us your student education records, including your GPA, course grades, report cards, class schedules, SAT scores, disciplinary records, or any other sensitive information tied to your role as a student. In those cases where we may request or invite you to provide the foregoing information, we will only do so with your express consent, in accordance with applicable data protection law requirements. Where you provide us with such information without request from CampusReel to this end, we reserve the right to erase any such information at our discretion.

c. Information Related to Minors

The Platform is not intended for persons under the age of 13. We do not knowingly collect personal information online from persons in this age group. We reserve the right to delete any information identified as having been provided by such persons at our discretion.

d. [Passive Information Collection, Use, and Choices]

As you navigate the Platform, certain Personal Information may be passively collected, meaning it is gathered without your actively providing it. This is done using the following technologies in the following ways:

i. Through your browser: Certain information is collected by most browsers, such as your Media Access Control (MAC) address, computer type, operating system type, version screen resolution, and Internet browser type and version.

ii. Through your device: If you access the Platform through a mobile device or other network-connected product, certain information may be collected about that device, including your device type, network service provider, and other identifiers. We may collect unique device identifiers (such as IDFA and AID tags and UUID and UDID identifiers) associated with the device you use to access the Platform.

iii. Using cookies: Cookies are pieces of information stored directly on the computer you are using. Cookies allow us to collect information such as browser type, time spent on the Platform, pages visited, and language preferences. We and our service providers use this information for security purposes, to facilitate navigation, display information more effectively, and to personalize your experience while using the Platform. More specifically, we use cookies to:

Recognize your computer or device to make your use of the Platform easier, such as to remember your locations of interest and other preferences with the Platform;

Gather statistical information about use of the Platform in order to continually improve its design and functionality, understand how individuals use it, and to assist us with resolving questions regarding it;

Select which of our advertisements or offers are most likely to appeal to you and display them while you are on the Platform and on other websites, applications, and online services that you use; and

Track consumer responses to online advertisements. To learn more about cookies, please visit http://www.allaboutcookies.org .

iv. Using Monitoring Tools: The Platform may utilize pixel tags, web beacons, clear GIFs, Flash Shared Objects, HTML5 Local Storage, HTML5 Mini Databases, and other similar technologies, both on certain aspects of the Platform and in HTML-formatted e-mail messages to you. These monitoring tools are used for the purpose of, among other things, measuring the success of our marketing campaigns, compiling statistics about Plaftorm usage and response rates, and tracking the activities of users of the Platform and e-mail recipients.

v. IP Address: Your IP Address is a number that is automatically assigned to the computer that you are using by your Internet Service Provider. An IP Address is identified and logged automatically in our server log files whenever a user visits the Platform, along with the time of the visit and the page(s) that were visited. Collecting IP Addresses is standard practice on the Internet and is done automatically by many online service providers, including website operators. We use IP Addresses for purposes such as calculating Platform usage levels, helping diagnose server problems, and administering the Platform.

vi. Analytic Tools: We may also use tools and third party services to collect information about usage of the Platform, including Google Analytics. You can learn more about Google Analytics, and its privacy practices, at the Google Analytics Help Page . Generally speaking, Google Analytics collects information on how often users visit the Platform, what aspects of the Platform they visit when they do so, and what other websites users visited prior to accessing the Platform. You may opt out of Google Analytics for Display Advertising or customize Google Display Network ads through the Google Ads Settings page . You may also prevent your data from being collected and used by Google Analytics by opting out through the use of the Google Analytics Opt-out Browser Add-on .

If you are uncomfortable with the idea of your Personal Information being collected and used in these ways, most computer systems, devices, and web browsers offer privacy settings and options, such as disabling cookies, resetting your IDFA, turning off location-based services, or opting for “Do Not Track” features. See Section 2(c) below for more information on opting out of Interest Based Advertising. We do not override these settings or options and encourage you to use them to enhance your choices and personalize your experiences. However, in order to access certain content, features, services, products, or benefits of the Platform, you may be required to provide us with certain information. If you do not wish to provide that information through the Platform or if you opt to utilize the aforementioned privacy features, you may be unable to obtain certain content, features, services, products, or benefits of the Platform. Changing these settings will not prevent you from seeing advertisements and offers, but those advertisements and offers may not be tailored to your interests and needs.

e. Social Media and Other Third Party Platforms

In some cases, you may be able to engage with our content, such as video, applications, and other offerings, on or through social media services or other third party platforms, such as Facebook. When you engage with our content on or through social media services or other third party platforms, plug-ins, integrations, or applications, we may have access to certain information in your profile with that service or platform. This may include your name, e-mail address, photo, gender, birthday, location, an ID associated with the applicable third party platform or social media account user files, photos and videos, your list of friends or connections, people you follow and who follows you, and your posts and “likes." For a description on how such social media services and other third party platforms, plug-ins, integrations, and applications handle your information, please refer to their respective privacy policies and terms of use, which may permit you to modify your privacy settings with that service or platform.

2. HOW WE USE AND DISCLOSE INFORMATION

a. Overview of Use and Disclosure

We use Personal Information submitted by you or otherwise collected through the Platform and through other sources for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy and as otherwise described to you at the point of collection. Specifically, we may use Personal Information from or about you:

i. To respond to your inquiries and fulfill your requests, such as to send you information or documents that you request and e-mail alerts and to perform requested services;

ii. To send you important information regarding our relationship with you or regarding the Platform, changes to our terms, conditions, and policies, and other administrative information;

iii. To promote our products and services, and the products and services of our third party business partners; and

iv. For our business purposes, such as data analysis, audits, developing new products, enhancing the Platform, improving our products and services, identifying Platform usage trends, personalizing your experience on the Platform by presenting products and offers tailored to you, and determining the effectiveness of our promotional campaigns.

We may use any information that does not personally identify you, your computer, or your device, for any purpose.

In order to provide the features and services made available through the Platform and accomplish the goals described in this Privacy Policy or at the point when we collect the information, we may disclose your Personal Information as described below and as specifically described elsewhere in this Privacy Policy or at the point we collect information from you:

1. To our affiliates for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy;

2. To our third party service providers who provide services to us, such as website hosting and moderating, mobile application hosting, data analysis, payment processing, infrastructure provision, IT services, customer service, e-mail and direct mail delivery services, credit card processing, auditing services, and other services, in order to enable them to provide those services;

3. To unaffiliated third parties, including by sharing or selling demographic information, advertising and device identifiers, IP address, and usage statistics to our advertising partners and other third parties, some of whom may use it to offer promotions to you for other products and services; and

4. To a third party in the event of any reorganization, merger, sale, joint venture, assignment, transfer, or other disposition of all or any portion of our business, assets, or stock (including in connection with any bankruptcy or similar proceedings).

b. Uses and Disclosures to Comply with Laws

In addition, we use and disclose Personal Information collected through the Platform as we believe to be necessary or appropriate: (i) under applicable law, including laws outside your country of residence; (ii) to comply with legal process; (iii) to respond to requests from public and government authorities, including educational institutions; (iv) to enforce our terms and conditions of use, including the Terms of Use for the Platform; (v) to protect our operations and those of any of our affiliates; (vi) to protect our rights, privacy, safety, or property, and/or that of our affiliates, you, or others; and (vii) to allow us to pursue available remedies or limit the damages that we may sustain.

c. Interest Based Advertising

As described above, we work with a variety of third party business partners, including advertisers, advertising networks, and advertising and analytics companies that use various technologies to collect data about your use of the Platform. CampusReel and our third party business partners may use the aforementioned technologies to:

i. Track how you use the Platform, how you arrived at the Platform, and what you do after you leave the Platform;

ii. Record and link your devices, including your personal computer and mobile device (this is called cross-device linking); and

iii. Provide you with advertisements relevant to your interests, taking into account your use of the Platform and the other websites and online services that you use. Note that these advertisements may be delivered to you on the Platform, on third party websites and applications, and on a computer or device other than the device from which the information was collected.

This is called “Interest-Based Advertising” or “Online Behavioral Advertising.” While we work with our third party business partners to improve your experiences with the Platform, we do not control their business practices.

Section 1(e) (Passive Information Collection, Use, and Choices) and Section 5(a) (Opting Out of Collection and Disclosure) of this Privacy Policy describe various methods of preventing passive collection and use of your information by our third party business partners. To learn more about Interest Based Advertising, please visit www.networkadvertising.org/choices , https://www.datalogix.com/privacy , http://www.aboutads.info/choices , and https://choice.microsoft.com/en-US/opt-out .

If you wish to opt-out of participating in Interest Based Advertising, you can use some or all of the following methods:

1. Visit http://www.aboutads.info/choices (for web-based advertising), and http://www.aboutads.info/appchoices (for mobile advertising);

2. For mobile advertising, use your phone operating system’s opt-out settings; and

3. Enable the “Do Not Track” feature on your web browser.

If you use more than one device to access the Platform, you should renew your opt-out choices on each such device.

3. THIRD PARTY WEBSITES AND SERVICES

The Platform may also contain links to or utilize the features of third party websites and other online services for your convenience with locating information, products, or services that may be of interest. If you access a third party service from a link on the Platform, any information you disclose to that third party is not subject to this Privacy Policy. In addition, it is possible that these links may be used by third parties or others to collect personal or other information about you.

Some aspects of the Platform may also allow you to interface with other websites, social media, and other online services, such as Facebook. We will diligently work to identify these aspects of the Platform to you, for example, by identifying them with the applicable third party logos or trade names. By using these interfaces, you will allow us to access information about you from those other online services, including information and other content that you submit to those online services, as described in more detail in in Section 1(e) of this Privacy Policy. If you interface with the Platform through your social media account, we may contact you or enable you to share your experience and content via your social media account, which information may be publicly viewed by other users of those services.

We are not responsible for the privacy practices of other online services, including other websites, advertisers, payment processors, and social media. It is your sole obligation to review and understand the privacy practices and policies of third parties. We do not control the use of cookies or the collection of information by these third parties, nor how they manage such information. The availability of, or inclusion of a link to or interface with, any third party service on the Platform does not imply endorsement of it by us or by our affiliates. Your use of those other sites and services is subject to the privacy policies of those sites and services, and not this Privacy Policy.

4. security

The security of your Personal Information is important to us and we are committed to handling that information carefully. We use reasonable and appropriate organizational, technical, and administrative measures to protect Personal Information under our control. Unfortunately, no data transmission over the Internet or data storage system can be guaranteed to be 100% secure. If you have reason to believe that your interaction with us is no longer secure (for example, if you feel that the security of an account you have with us has been compromised), please immediately notify us of the problem.

5. CHOICES, ACCESS, AND RETENTION

a. Opting Out of Collection and Disclosure

The easiest way to stop the collection of Personal Information about you is to discontinue using the Platform, including by no longer using our websites or by deleting our applications, products, and services from your devices. To uninstall our applications from your devices, such as smartphone applications or tablet applications, you may use the standard uninstall processes as may be available as part of your device or via the application marketplace or network.

In addition, except as necessary to obtain the services or information requested, you may opt out of having your Personal Information (that is within our control) prospectively retained by us or used by us for certain purposes by [visiting the privacy settings in your account on the Platform] or by deleting your account. You may contact us for any of the foregoing at rcarroll@campusreel.org.

b. Opting Out of Direct Communications (Emails and Text Messages)

We want to communicate with you only if you want to hear from us. To that end, we give you choices regarding our use and disclosure of your Personal Information for purposes of sending communications to you, such as by emails or text messages or through push notifications. You may opt out from:

i. Receiving Direct Marketing Communications From Us: Where your Personal Information are processed by us or upon our instructions for direct marketing purposes, you have the right to object at any time to such processing, including any profiling conducted for that purpose. If you no longer want to receive direct marketing communications from us on a going-forward basis, you may opt out of receiving them by contacting us at rcarroll@campusreel.org. In your response to us, please provide your name, identify the forms of marketing communications that you no longer wish to receive, and include the addresses or telephone numbers to which they are sent. For example, if you no longer wish to receive marketing e-mails or direct mail from us, tell us that, and provide your name and e-mail or postal address. In addition, you may opt out of receiving marketing e-mails and text messages from us by following the unsubscribe instructions provided in any such messages.

ii. Sharing of Your Personal Information for Direct Marketing: If you would prefer that we not share your Personal Information on a going-forward basis with our affiliates and/or third party partners for their direct marketing purposes (such as direct communications by email, text message, and mailings directed to you), you may opt out of this sharing by contacting us at rcarroll@campusreel.org. In your response to us, please state that we should no longer share your Personal Information with our affiliates and/or third party partners for their direct marketing purposes, and include your name and e-mail address.

We will seek to comply with your request(s) as soon as reasonably practicable. Please note that if you opt out as described above, we will not be able to remove your Personal Information from the databases of our affiliates or third party partners with which we have already shared your information (i.e., as of the date that we implement your opt-out request) but we will take reasonable steps, including technical measures, to inform third parties which are processing your Personal Information that you have opted out as described above. Please also note that if you opt out of receiving direct marketing messages from us, this does not impact other transactional and administrative messages which you will continue to receive (such as emails relating to available upgrades and other emails relating to your account and/or your use of the Platform).

c. Accessing, Correcting, and Updating Your Personal Information

At your request, we will provide you with a summary of the Personal Information that we maintain in connection with your account with the Platform that has been voluntarily provided by you through email, registration forms, or other contact forms. You may contact us for any of the foregoing at rcarroll@campusreel.org. Upon your request and to the extent required by applicable law, we will update or correct that information. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable. You may also visit the Platform to update your online profile or change your password.

Additionally, California Civil Code Section 1798.83 (also known as the “Shine The Light” law) permits users who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the Personal Information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of Personal Information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please submit your request to rcarroll@campusreel.org.

6. based in the United states

The Platform is controlled and operated from within the United States. We make no representation that the Platform is appropriate or available for use outside the United States, or that access and use of the Platform in accordance with this Privacy Policy complies with the laws of your jurisdiction. Those who choose to access the Platform from outside the United States do so on their own will and are fully responsible for compliance with applicable laws.

7. UPDATES TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY

CampusReel reserves the right at any time to modify, alter, and update this Privacy Policy. Your use of the Platform following any changes means that you agree to follow and be bound by the Privacy Policy as changed. Any change to this Privacy Policy shall be effective as to any visitor who has visited the Platform before the change was made. It is the obligation of users of the Platform before the change to learn of changes to the Privacy Policy since their last use.

8. Common ID Cookie

This site uses cookies and similar tracking technologies such as the Common ID cookie to provide its services. Cookies are important devices for measuring advertising effectiveness and ensuring a robust online advertising industry. The Common ID cookie stores a unique user id in the first party domain and is accessible to our ad partners. This simple ID that can be utilized to improve user matching, especially for delivering ads to iOS and MacOS browsers. Users can opt out of the Common ID tracking cookie by clicking here.

a. Advertising Privacy Settings

When you use our site, pre-selected companies may access and use certain information on your device and about your interests to serve ads or personalized content. You may revisit or change consent-choices at any time by clicking here.

Advertising Privacy Statement

This Site is affiliated with AdThrive, LLC (“AdThrive”) for the purposes of placing advertising on the Site. AdThrive uses standard and widely-available tools for the placement and serving of ads, including those provided by Google, Inc. and its affiliates. We publish interest-based advertisements on the Site; that is, ads that are tailored to reflect your interests. To help understand your interests, AdThrive, Google and our other advertising partners will track your behaviour on our website and on other websites across the Internet using cookies.

A cookie is a file containing an identifier (a string of letters and numbers) that is sent by a web server to a web browser and is stored by the browser. The identifier is then sent back to the server each time the browser requests a page from the server. Cookies may be either "persistent" cookies or "session" cookies: a persistent cookie will be stored by a web browser and will remain valid until its set expiry date, unless deleted by the user before the expiry date; a session cookie, on the other hand, will expire at the end of the user session, when the web browser is closed. Cookies do not typically contain any information that personally identifies a user, but personal information that we store about you may be linked to the information stored in and obtained from cookies.

By using this Site, you consent to the use of such cookies and the sharing of data captured by such cookies with AdThrive, Google, and our other third party partners. You can view, delete or add interest categories associated with your browser by visiting: https://adssettings.google.com. You can also opt out of the network cookie using those settings or using the Network Advertising Initiative's multi-cookie opt-out mechanism at: http://optout.networkadvertising.org. However, these opt-out mechanisms themselves use cookies, and if you clear the cookies from your browser your opt-out will not be maintained.

For European Economic Area Residents

If you reside in a country in the European Economic Area (EEA), then under the GDPR and applicable data protection laws you have the rights, among other things, to access your personal data, have us erase it, and/or restrict its further processing. If you wish to access or delete your personal data (if any) maintained by us or AdThrive related to advertising on the Site, you can contact us at rcarroll@campusreel.org and contact AdThrive at info@adthrive.com. If you wish to see a list of the advertising partners we work with or change which of those partners track your behavior using cookies, click the ad preferences link at the bottom of the site. (Available in the EU.)

For California Residents

California law gives residents the right to opt out of the “sale” of their personal information to third parties, including for advertising purposes. Under California law, the sharing of your information with a service provider for advertising purposes could be considered a “sale.” To opt out of the sharing of your information for advertising information, click the opt out link provided in the footer of this page. You also have the right to request from us the categories of personal information that we have shared and the categories of third parties to whom the information was provided. To make such a request, please contact us at info@adthrive.com. To be clear we do not share your name, contact information, or any other sensitive information with third parties, and the categories of third parties that we share information with for advertising purposes are supply side platforms, programmatic advertising exchanges, and demand side platforms.