This free college GPA calculator allows you to easily calculate your grade point average, without requiring sign up or registration. Current college students can use the calculator to determine both weighted and unweighted GPA, as well as cumulative GPA.

Does your college GPA matter?

In our opinion, your college GPA is binary: it either helps you, or doesn’t help you. Note, though, that it rarely hurts you unless you are applying to graduate schools. Some employers require a GPA cutoff to apply to their jobs. So long as your make the cut off, it won’t really matter how much above the cut off you are.

This is very different from high school, where your a .1 or .3 difference can make a big impact on your likelihood of acceptance. Additionally, employers are unlikely to break your GPA down into different years and semesters - they’re just look at the cumulative college GPA and either check the box for “passed” or “did not pass”. Your college GPA matters, but

Follow the below steps to accurately calculate your GPA.

Step 1: Your college GPA is calculated by adding up all the grade points you have earned, and dividing by the total amount of credit hours earned.

Step 2: The chart below demonstrates how each letter grade corresponds to a certain grade point. The calculator above automatically converts each letter grade into grade points for your convenience.

Step 3: Credit hours vary from class to class. For example, a normal class at your high school may be worth 4 credits, while a part-time class is worth 2 credits. This means the part-time class will have less of an effect on your college GPA than the full-time class.

Step 4: Enter a letter grade for each class you want to include in your calculation, the classes corresponding number of credits.

Step 5: Submit the classes and credits to automatically generate your GPA.

