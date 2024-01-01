This GPA calculator allows current students at East-West University to easily calculate their GPAs.

Does your East-West University GPA matter?

College can be a very stressful time for many students. On top of your gpa and normal course load, you also jobs and internships to apply to. The short answer is yes, your East-West University GPA will matter and impact your short-term careers prospects. However, many jobs only require a minimum GPA for consideration. We encourage you to take your East-West University GPA seriously, but also remember that a single number does not define you.

Follow the below steps to accurately calculate your East-West University GPA.

Step 1: Your East-West University GPA is calculated by adding up all the grade points you have earned, and dividing by the total amount of credit hours earned.

Step 2: The chart below demonstrates how each letter grade corresponds to a certain grade point. The calculator above automatically converts each letter grade into grade points for your convenience.

Step 3: Credit hours vary from class to class. For example, a normal class at East-West University may be worth 4 credits, while a part-time class is worth 2 credits. This means the part-time class will have less of an effect on your East-West University GPA calculation than the full-time class.

Step 4: Enter a letter grade for each class you want to include in your calculation, the classes corresponding number of credits.

Step 5: Submit the classes and credits to automatically generate your GPA.

