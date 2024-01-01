This free middle school GPA calculator allows you to easily calculate your grade point average, without requiring sign up or registration. Current middle school students can use the calculator to determine both weighted and unweighted GPA, as well as cumulative GPA.

Does your middle school GPA matter?

Straight up: your middle school GPA will have very little impact on your life. You can use it as a guide to understand if you are on a solid academic track compared to your peers. However, colleges will never look at your middle school GPA. If you are applying to private high schools, then your middle schools grades will matter. However, even then, they usually only look at your 8th grade GPA, not your entire middle school GPA.

If you’re a current middle school student calculating your middle school GPA, kudos to you! But, don’t get too stressed out. You have plenty of time to worry about your GPA in a few years.

