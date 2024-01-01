Will you get into Governors State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into GSU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for GSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
GSU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into GSU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Governors State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|962.5
|Average ACT
|19.0
|Average GPA
|2.78
Is your high school GPA good enough for GSU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at GSU is 2.78 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
GSU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into GSU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 81% chance of getting accepted at Governors State University
Will I get into GSU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Governors State University
Will I get into GSU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Governors State University
Will I get into GSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Governors State University
Will I get into GSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at Governors State University
Will I get into GSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Governors State University
Will I get into GSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Governors State University
Will I get into GSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Governors State University