Will you get into Governors State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into GSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for GSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

GSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into GSU.

School Average Average SAT 962.5 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 2.78

Is your high school GPA good enough for GSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at GSU is 2.78 on a 4.0 scale.



GSU does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.