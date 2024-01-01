Will you get into Denison University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Denison.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Denison’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Denison Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Denison.
For a more detailed breakdown of Denison University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1305.0
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|3.73
Is your high school GPA good enough for Denison?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Denison is 3.73 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Denison is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Denison with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Denison University
-
Will I get into Denison with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Denison University
-
Will I get into Denison with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Denison University
-
Will I get into Denison with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Denison University
-
Will I get into Denison with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Denison University
-
Will I get into Denison with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Denison University
-
Will I get into Denison with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Denison University
-
Will I get into Denison with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Denison University