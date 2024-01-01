Will you get into Denison University ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Denison.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Denison’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Denison Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Denison.

For a more detailed breakdown of Denison University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1305.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 3.73

Is your high school GPA good enough for Denison?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Denison is 3.73 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Denison is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.