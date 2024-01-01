Will you get into Harding University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Harding University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Harding University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Harding University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Harding University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Harding University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1105.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.69

Is your high school GPA good enough for Harding University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Harding University is 3.69 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Harding University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.