Will you get into Harding University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Harding University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Harding University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Harding University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Harding University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1105.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.69
Is your high school GPA good enough for Harding University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Harding University is 3.69 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Harding University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Harding University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Harding University
Will I get into Harding University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Harding University
Will I get into Harding University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Harding University
Will I get into Harding University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Harding University
Will I get into Harding University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Harding University
Will I get into Harding University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Harding University
Will I get into Harding University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Harding University
Will I get into Harding University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Harding University