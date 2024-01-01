Will you get into Midwestern State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Midwestern State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Midwestern State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Midwestern State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Midwestern State.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Midwestern State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Midwestern State is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Midwestern State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.