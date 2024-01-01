Will you get into The University of Texas at Austin (UT)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UT Austin.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UT Austin’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UT Austin Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UT Austin.

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Texas at Austin (UT) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1290.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 3.84

Is your high school GPA good enough for UT Austin?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UT Austin is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UT Austin is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.