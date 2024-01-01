Will you get into The University of Texas at Austin (UT)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UT Austin.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UT Austin’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UT Austin Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UT Austin.
For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Texas at Austin (UT) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1290.0
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|3.84
Is your high school GPA good enough for UT Austin?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UT Austin is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UT Austin is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UT Austin with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
Will I get into UT Austin with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
Will I get into UT Austin with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
Will I get into UT Austin with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
Will I get into UT Austin with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
Will I get into UT Austin with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
Will I get into UT Austin with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
Will I get into UT Austin with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)