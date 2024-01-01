Will you get accepted?

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UT Austin. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UT Austin.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the UT Austin CampusReel At UT Austin, 14.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The University of Texas at Austin (UT), click here

What are the transfer requirements for UT Austin? UT Austin requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of All In addition to the above requirements, UT Austin also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UT Austin requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are The University of Texas at Austin (UT)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UT Austin transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The University of Texas at Austin (UT)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UT Austin received 8335 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1993 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UT Austin is 23.91%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UT Austin. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The University of Texas at Austin (UT) transfer GPA requirements? UT Austin requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UT Austin requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UT Austin UT Austin has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UT Austin? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UT Austin. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Austin... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UT Austin is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UT Austin then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UT Austin Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UT Austin website for more info.

UT Austin accepts 23.91% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UT Austin, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.84 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.99. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UT Austin students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 580 730 655 SAT Reading 560 680 620 2018 Total SAT Score 1140 1410 1275 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 33 29 ACT Reading 25 33 29 2018 Total ACT Score 51 66 58 The University of Texas at Austin (UT)’s average SAT score is 1275. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Texas at Austin (UT) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

