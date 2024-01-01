Will you get into University of Colorado Boulder?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into U of Colorado.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for U of Colorado’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

U of Colorado Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into U of Colorado.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Colorado Boulder admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1185.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.66

Is your high school GPA good enough for U of Colorado?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at U of Colorado is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and U of Colorado is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.