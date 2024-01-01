Will you get into Boise State University (BSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Boise State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Boise State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Boise State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Boise State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Boise State University (BSU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for Boise State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Boise State is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Boise State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.