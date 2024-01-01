Will you get into University of St Thomas?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Saint Thomas.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Saint Thomas’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Saint Thomas Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Saint Thomas.

School Average Average SAT 1140.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Saint Thomas?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Saint Thomas is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of Saint Thomas is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.