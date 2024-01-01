Featured Easy apply

Albert Baker Fund

Applicant must be an earnest Christian Science student, be a member of the Mother Church, the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Boston, or one of its branch churches. Applicant must be academically sound, and attend (or have been accepted by) an accredited post-secondary school or Christian Science nurses' training. Selection is based upon application, interview, and financial need. Recipient needs an adult co-signer who is a U.S. citizen and resides in the U.S. (spouses do not qualify).

